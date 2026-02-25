'Stranger Things' animated spin-off gets release date, 1st look Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Stranger Things fans, mark your calendars—Netflix's new animated spin-off, Tales From '85, arrives April 23, 2026.

The story jumps back to winter 1985, right between seasons two and three.

Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas and Max are gearing up for a Dungeons & Dragons session when a snowstorm—and something way weirder—hits Hawkins.