'Stranger Things' animated spin-off gets release date, 1st look
Stranger Things fans, mark your calendars—Netflix's new animated spin-off, Tales From '85, arrives April 23, 2026.
The story jumps back to winter 1985, right between seasons two and three.
Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas and Max are gearing up for a Dungeons & Dragons session when a snowstorm—and something way weirder—hits Hawkins.
What to expect from the new adventure
The gang faces fallout from new monsters that have emerged from the Upside Down.
Their new adventure dives deeper into Stranger Things's supernatural side but keeps the friendship vibes and teamwork you know and love.
Meet the voice cast and animation team
Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, with Luca Diaz as Mike, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max.
Odessa A'zion joins in as Nikki Baxter—a new transfer student.
Animation is by Flying Bark Productions with the Duffer Brothers leading production alongside Eric Robles, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.