'Stranger Things' is getting a complete series box set

Pricing and packaging details

The deluxe edition packs in all episodes on Blu-ray or 4K UHD across 25 disks, with collectible art by Juan Ramos and Kyle Lambert, reversible posters, and a chunky 148-page artbook featuring essays by the Duffer Brothers.

Prices land at $270 for the deluxe UHD version and $250 for Blu-ray.

There's also a special edition containing all episodes and core bonus features (including optional English subtitles and audio description tracks) priced at $220 (UHD) or $200 (Blu-ray); the deluxe edition adds extra collectibles and exclusive bonuses not included in the special edition.