'Stranger Things' is getting a complete series box set
Big news for fans: Netflix and Arrow Video are teaming up to release Stranger Things: The Complete Series as a physical box set on July 27, 2026.
You'll get all 42 episodes across the show's five seasons, plus tons of extras: think cast interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, bloopers, and set tours.
Pricing and packaging details
The deluxe edition packs in all episodes on Blu-ray or 4K UHD across 25 disks, with collectible art by Juan Ramos and Kyle Lambert, reversible posters, and a chunky 148-page artbook featuring essays by the Duffer Brothers.
Prices land at $270 for the deluxe UHD version and $250 for Blu-ray.
There's also a special edition containing all episodes and core bonus features (including optional English subtitles and audio description tracks) priced at $220 (UHD) or $200 (Blu-ray); the deluxe edition adds extra collectibles and exclusive bonuses not included in the special edition.
How does it compare to other shows' physical releases?
Compared to other recent releases like HBO's It: Welcome to Derry (which covers just one season), this Stranger Things set offers way more content, and some pretty cool collectibles, making it a standout if you're into owning your favorite shows.