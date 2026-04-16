Stream 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' live April 20 JioCinema-Hotstar
Entertainment
Ready for a fashion-packed movie night?
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally here, with its live premiere streaming from Lincoln Center in New York on April 20, 2026.
Catch it on JioHotstar at 5:30pm ET (that's 3am. IST if you're up late), and don't worry, there's a replay if you miss it.
Streep Hathaway Blunt Tucci attend premiere
Expect major star power at the premiere: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and director David Frankel will all be there. The sequel officially hits theaters May 1.
If you want to refresh your memory or just vibe with the original before the big night, it's streaming now on JioHotstar.