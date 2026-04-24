Streep favors comfort during 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' tour
Entertainment
Meryl Streep is making waves on the global press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, balancing comfort and high fashion.
Her stylist, Micaela Erlanger, teamed up with Sole Bliss for their comfy-yet-stylish platform heels, so Streep can handle long events without sore feet.
Erlanger says mixing luxury with comfort is a must for these big occasions.
Shoes tie Streep's looks, says Erlanger
Streep's looks on tour channel her own style while nodding to her iconic character, Miranda Priestly.
At the Mexico City premiere, she rocked a navy Schiaparelli outfit with gold accents and Riviera heels.
In Seoul, she went bold in a red Prada suit.
According to Erlanger, picking the right shoes ties each look together and keeps everything feeling fresh and coordinated throughout the tour.