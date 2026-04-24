Streep favors comfort during 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' tour

Shoes tie Streep's looks, says Erlanger

Streep's looks on tour channel her own style while nodding to her iconic character, Miranda Priestly.

At the Mexico City premiere, she rocked a navy Schiaparelli outfit with gold accents and Riviera heels.

In Seoul, she went bold in a red Prada suit.

According to Erlanger, picking the right shoes ties each look together and keeps everything feeling fresh and coordinated throughout the tour.