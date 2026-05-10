Streep Hathaway Blunt $12.5 million apiece 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel Entertainment May 10, 2026

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are all set to earn $12.5 million each for the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

This equal pay move stands out, especially since Streep is a longtime industry icon.

Their contracts could also include box office bonuses, so if the movie does well (and it's already off to a strong start), their earnings could climb to around $20 million each.