Streep Hathaway Blunt $12.5 million apiece 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are all set to earn $12.5 million each for the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.
This equal pay move stands out, especially since Streep is a longtime industry icon.
Their contracts could also include box office bonuses, so if the movie does well (and it's already off to a strong start), their earnings could climb to around $20 million each.
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' earns
The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives 20 years after the first film and has already pulled in impressive box office numbers.
While details about its streaming release aren't out yet, OTT deal is expected to boost profits even more.
For fans of the original or anyone into iconic comebacks, this sequel is definitely making waves both on screen and at the bank.