Streep praises Gaga cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Entertainment May 02, 2026

Meryl Streep is loving Lady Gaga's cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, calling her experience with Gaga "Divine."

Gaga not only appears as herself but also contributes three songs to the soundtrack.

Streep actually invited Gaga to join the film while she was touring, which led to a memorable on-screen face-off between their characters.