Streep praises Gaga cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Entertainment
Meryl Streep is loving Lady Gaga's cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, calling her experience with Gaga "Divine."
Gaga not only appears as herself but also contributes three songs to the soundtrack.
Streep actually invited Gaga to join the film while she was touring, which led to a memorable on-screen face-off between their characters.
Gaga brings spontaneity to Milan scene
Gaga brings a fresh dose of humor and spontaneity, especially during a tense Milan Fashion Week scene with Streep.
Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are back too, with Hathaway praising how humble and dedicated Gaga stayed despite her packed schedule.
All in all, Gaga's role adds an unexpected twist to the sequel's fashion drama.