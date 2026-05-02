Streep tells Hits Radio Marvel films feel too predictable
Entertainment
Meryl Streep just called out Marvel films for having flattened characters and stories that feel a bit too predictable.
In a chat with Hits Radio about The Devil Wears Prada 2, she said she prefers movies where heroes have flaws and villains are more complicated.
Her take echoes what Quentin Tarantino and Jennifer Aniston have said about superhero movies taking over Hollywood.
Miranda Priestly faces Emily Charlton
Streep is back as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which dropped on May 1.
This sequel explores ambition, change, and the challenges of the fashion world years later, with Miranda facing off against her old assistant Emily Charlton.