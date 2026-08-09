'Mirzapur: The Movie' character posters out; trailer arriving soon

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, with Puneet Krishna as the writer.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are producing the film under the Excel banner, while Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani are serving as co-producers.

The film will be released in theaters worldwide on September 4 in Hindi and Telugu.