'Mirzapur: The Movie' character posters out; trailer arriving soon
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film, Mirzapur: The Movie, have released four new character posters. These feature some of the most beloved characters from the franchise, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar). The film's trailer will be released on August 11.
Cast details
Meet the star-studded cast of the film
The film features a star-studded cast, including Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.
Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi will also star in the series.
Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, and Shaji Chaudhary are also part of the cast.
Production details
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, with Puneet Krishna as the writer.
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are producing the film under the Excel banner, while Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani are serving as co-producers.
The film will be released in theaters worldwide on September 4 in Hindi and Telugu.