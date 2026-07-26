Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' mints over ₹170cr globally

The film's impressive Day 3 performance has also boosted its global earnings.

It has raked in ₹108.34 crore gross in India and an additional ₹20 crore gross overseas on Saturday alone, taking its international total to a staggering ₹63.5 crore.

Combining both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross of Jana Nayagan has now reached an astounding ₹171.84 crore within just three days of release.