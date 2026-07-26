Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' mints over ₹170cr globally
What's the story
The action entertainer Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, has seen a significant jump in its box office numbers on Day 3. After a dip on Friday, the film bounced back with a whopping 34.8% increase in collections on Saturday. Per Sacnilk, it earned ₹28.5 crore India net on Saturday, taking its three-day total to ₹92.35 crore India net.
Worldwide success
'Jana Nayagan' crosses ₹170 crore mark globally
The film's impressive Day 3 performance has also boosted its global earnings.
It has raked in ₹108.34 crore gross in India and an additional ₹20 crore gross overseas on Saturday alone, taking its international total to a staggering ₹63.5 crore.
Combining both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross of Jana Nayagan has now reached an astounding ₹171.84 crore within just three days of release.
Language-wise collection
Breakdown of collections from different language versions
Among the different language versions, the Tamil version of Jana Nayagan dominated with a net collection of ₹24.4 crore on Day 3.
The Hindi version contributed ₹2.7 crore, while the Telugu version added ₹1.4 crore to the overall total.
This distribution indicates a strong preference for the Tamil version among audiences in India.
Audience turnout
Overall occupancy of the film on Day 3
The film saw a steady increase in occupancy throughout the day, especially in Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 61.04% on Saturday, with morning shows opening at 42.92% and night shows peaking at an impressive 74.92%.
The Hindi version also showed gradual improvement, starting with just 7.08% in the morning before climbing to 27% during night shows.
Similarly, the Telugu version improved from 15.64% in the morning to 30.18% by day's end.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who trains his adopted daughter Viji (Mamitha Baiju) to become a soldier.
The film also features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, John Himler. The story revolves around their struggles and conflicts in this journey.
The movie was released on July 23 after several delays and hurdles.