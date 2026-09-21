Strong stayed in character as Zuckerberg during 'The Social Reckoning'

Jeremy Strong took method acting to the next level while filming The Social Reckoning: he stayed in character as Mark Zuckerberg the whole time.

Director Aaron Sorkin even let everyone know, saying, "Guys, he's not going to be hanging out with you at craft service. He's not going to be yucking it up with you between takes. He's probably not going to speak to you at all. He is going to treat you the way he imagines Mark treats the people around him."

The film dives into Facebook's real-life drama from the late 2010s to 2020, following how a reporter and a whistleblower uncovered some of the company's biggest secrets.