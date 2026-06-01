Styles and Kravitz picnic in Hampstead Heath amid busy schedules
Entertainment
Harry Styles, 32, and Zoe Kravitz, 37, are finding time for each other, even with their busy lives.
They were spotted on a picnic date in London's Hampstead Heath on June 25.
While Harry is touring the world with his new album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally." Zoe is gearing up to start filming a new project this summer.
Styles and Kravitz engaged, planning wedding
The couple got engaged in April 2026, just eight months after they first started dating.
They're already talking about wedding plans, and Zoe has been cheering Harry on at his shows.
She was seen dancing with James Corden at his Amsterdam tour opener.
They've even gotten matching "let it rip" tattoos.