Styles and Kravitz picnic in Hampstead Heath amid busy schedules Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Harry Styles, 32, and Zoe Kravitz, 37, are finding time for each other, even with their busy lives.

They were spotted on a picnic date in London's Hampstead Heath on June 25.

While Harry is touring the world with his new album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally." Zoe is gearing up to start filming a new project this summer.