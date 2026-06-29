Styles collapses at Wembley after choking on water, finishes show
Entertainment
During his Wembley Stadium concert, Harry Styles had a brief health scare when he choked on water and collapsed while talking to fans.
Crew members rushed in, but Harry quickly got back up and finished the show, reassuring everyone with his trademark calm.
Fans praise Styles as tour continues
Fans flooded social media with praise for Harry's professionalism and resilience, sharing clips of the moment.
Despite the incident going viral, his "Together, Together" world tour isn't slowing down: after London, he's headed to Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York, and more before wrapping up in Australia this December.