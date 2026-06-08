Sukanya wins defamation case against Sun TV over Veerappan interview

Verification lapse

Court found channel had editorial control over interview

The court noted that Sun TV did not seek clarification from Sukanya or verify Veerappan's claims with other sources. The channel had editorial control over the interview as per its agreement with the interviewer, Rajagopal (RR Gopal). "Having reserved the right to edit, cut, delete, or modify, alter, and add any portion with an unrestricted right, it is the duty that is enjoined upon the appellant to verify the contents of the interview before its publication," ruled the court.