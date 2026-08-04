Subbaraj unveils 10th film 'Dorothy' starring Suresh music by Ilaiyaraaja
Entertainment
Director Karthik Subbaraj just revealed his 10th film, Dorothy, with Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Subbaraj shared that this story has been close to his heart for years.
The movie also stars Sananth and Rishikanth, and the iconic Ilaiyaraaja is handling the music.
Dorothy hits theaters on September 25, 2026.
Suresh joins Deverakonda for 'Rowdy Janardhana'
Keerthy Suresh has a busy year ahead: she's teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda for Rowdy Janardhana this December and has more projects like Thottam and an Anil Ravipudi film coming up.
If you want to catch up on Subbaraj's work, his last movie Retro (with Suriya) is streaming now on Netflix.