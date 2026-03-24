Subhan Nadiadwala begins shooting for debut film 'Aisi Deewangi'

More about the film and its lead

Aisi Deewangi is an intense romantic drama set in North India.

Subhan has been prepping hard; he is professionally trained in acting and dance; he had been training for months specifically for the film's action sequence, and even filmed his first action sequence with about 60 fighters.

The film's title nods to a classic 1992 song from Shah Rukh Khan's early days. Plus, director Khaitan is personally handling the music to give it more emotional depth.

If you're into fresh faces and Bollywood legacies, this one's worth keeping an eye on.