Aryan Shyam to headline upcoming film on Subhas Chandra Bose
What's the story
Gemini Film Circuit has announced a new biographical feature film about the life of legendary freedom fighter and nationalist leader Subhas Chandra Bose. Titled Subhash, the historical drama will be led by actor Aryan Shyam, with Anand V Prasad as the director. The film aims to cover Bose's contribution to India's independence movement and his lasting influence on the country's history.
Film details
Shyam calls it 'immense honor, tremendous responsibility'
The film will delve into significant events from Bose's life, particularly his leadership of the Indian National Army (INA) and his vision for India's freedom. Shyam expressed his commitment to doing justice to Bose's legacy, stating, "Portraying a great national leader like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose...is both an immense honor and a tremendous responsibility." "I am committed to doing complete justice to the legacy of a remarkable personality who helped shape our nation through his sacrifices and noble ideals."
Director's vision
Film to be released in multiple languages
Prasad hopes the film will inspire younger generations by highlighting values such as patriotism, discipline, and public service. He said, "Through this film, we hope to inspire young people and encourage at least a thousand youths to consider serving in the military." The project is currently in pre-production, with filming set to begin later this year. It will be released globally in multiple languages.