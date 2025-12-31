Next Article
Subhash Ghai moved by Dharmendra's final film 'Ikkis'
Entertainment
Legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai was genuinely moved after watching "Ikkis" at a special screening in Mumbai.
The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan and releasing January 1, tells the story of war hero Arun Khetarpal.
It features Dharmendra in his last-ever role as Khetarpal's father, with Agastya Nanda playing the lead and Jaideep Ahlawat also starring.
Ghai shares heartfelt praise for 'Ikkis'
Ghai shared on Instagram how impressed he was by the film's emotional impact and called out strong performances from both Nanda and Ahlawat.
He congratulated the Deol family and the whole team for bringing Khetarpal's inspiring story—he received the Param Vir Chakra during the 1971 war—to life.
The movie also includes a touching poem by Dharmendra reflecting on his roots.