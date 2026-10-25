'If unwell, inform audience': Uttarakhand minister on Daler Mehndi row
What's the story
Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal has defended his actions in the recent controversy involving singer Daler Mehndi's performance. Speaking at a press conference, he said that the organizers should have been informed about Mehndi's health condition beforehand or he should have canceled the event. Uniyal also stressed that audiences deserve to know if an artist is unwell and unable to perform.
Minister's statement
Uniyal called Mehndi an 'established artist'
Uniyal said, "Agar woh bade kalaakar naa hote toh unko bulaya kyun jata? Bade kalaakar naa hote toh ₹36 lakh ka offer kyun?"
He added that if someone is unwell, there are two options: to decline the offer or inform the audience about their health condition.
"Chehre pe toh kisike likha nahi hota ki meri tabyet kharab hai. Bataya bhi nahi gaya."
To recall, Uniyal had alleged that Mehndi was intoxicated during his performance at an event, causing widespread controversy.
Controversy continuation
Will Uniyal apologize?
When asked if he would apologize for his allegedly disrespectful behavior, the politician walked away after saying, "Thik hai."
His comments come a day after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Mehndi over the phone amid the controversy.
Dhami had reportedly apologized on behalf of Uniyal and assured his brother, singer Mika Singh, that Mehndi would be welcomed with respect during his next visit to Uttarakhand.
Twitter Post
Listen to Uniyal here
VIDEO | Dehradun: "If he was unwell, he should have informed us or public. We accepted his fee of Rs 36 lakh considering his stature as a renowned artist," says Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal amid row over Daler Mehndi's performance at Kunjapuri Fair.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2026
(Full video available… pic.twitter.com/EStQuL3Rio
Official communication
What Chief Minister Dhami said
Dhami reportedly spoke to Mehndi to inquire about his well-being and discussed the recent controversy.
According to the CMO, "The Chief Minister stated that any misunderstanding or difference of opinion should be resolved through mutual dialogue in a cordial atmosphere."
"He emphasized that Uttarakhand has always upheld the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand wholeheartedly welcomes and respects artists from across the country and the world."