'If unwell, inform audience': Uttarakhand minister on Daler Mehndi row

When asked if he would apologize for his allegedly disrespectful behavior, the politician walked away after saying, "Thik hai."

His comments come a day after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Mehndi over the phone amid the controversy.

Dhami had reportedly apologized on behalf of Uniyal and assured his brother, singer Mika Singh, that Mehndi would be welcomed with respect during his next visit to Uttarakhand.