Sudeep and Upendra back Yash's 'Toxic' ₹400cr independence era drama

Upendra called Toxic "A new world and an entirely new experience!" while Sudeep praised Yash for taking risks instead of sticking to formula films, calling it "unusual and commendable."

The movie features a star-studded cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi.

Despite tough competition from other regional hits, Yash is already gearing up to play Ravana in Ramayana this Diwali.