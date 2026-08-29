Sudeep and Upendra back Yash's 'Toxic' ₹400cr independence era drama
Entertainment
Kannada stars Sudeep and Upendra are backing Yash's big comeback film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a period gangster drama set during the independence era.
Even with a massive ₹400 crore budget, some fans felt the Kannada industry wasn't hyped enough, but these two veterans made sure to cheer Yash on.
Yash readies Ravana role in 'Ramayana'
Upendra called Toxic "A new world and an entirely new experience!" while Sudeep praised Yash for taking risks instead of sticking to formula films, calling it "unusual and commendable."
The movie features a star-studded cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi.
Despite tough competition from other regional hits, Yash is already gearing up to play Ravana in Ramayana this Diwali.