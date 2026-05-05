Met Gala 2026: Billionaire Sudha Reddy flaunts $15M diamond necklace

Billionaire and philanthropist Sudha Reddy made a grand entry at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday (Tuesday in India). The Hyderabad-based businesswoman, 47, wore an outfit by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra for the event. However, it was her historic necklace that stole the spotlight. Valued at over $15 million, the necklace features "a Victorian-finished chain of large triangular and pear-shaped rose-cut diamonds set in floral clusters."

Necklace details Necklace features 'Queen of Merelani' tanzanite The centerpiece of the necklace is a 550-carat deep violet-blue tanzanite pendant, called the "Queen of Merelani." This rare gemstone hails from Tanzania's Merelani Hills. The necklace is part of Reddy's personal collection and was styled by Mariel Haenn, who told PEOPLE that it also included a 40-carat Asscher-cut Colombian emerald with a diamond halo in 18k yellow gold and a 30-carat rose-cut polki diamond ring.

Cultural homage Look was tribute to Hyderabad's rich heritage Haenn further revealed that Reddy's Met Gala look was inspired by "the rich artistic and architectural heritage of Hyderabad." She said the ensemble wove ancient Indian craft traditions, embracing the true concept of Costume Art. "By including techniques that date back over 3,000 years, they have created a breathtaking multi-dimensional ensemble that speaks to both cultural legacy and contemporary grandeur," added Haenn.

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