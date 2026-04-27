National award winner Sudhanshu Saria to produce 2 films

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria (Ulajh), a recipient of the National Film Award, is set to produce two debut feature films under his banner Four Line Films. As per Variety, the projects are Mumbai social drama Pech and Silicon Valley creature-film Silverfish. The latter was among five projects showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) industry showcase.

Film details 'Pech' explores class and marginalization in Mumbai Pech, written and directed by Kumar Chheda, is a young adult film that explores class and marginalization in Mumbai. The film made its industry debut at the Bangkok International Film Festival's Pitch Market where it won the jury prize. It has since piqued interest from international co-producers and sales agents with negotiations ongoing in multiple territories.

Film details 'Silverfish' set in Silicon Valley Silverfish, co-written by Saria, is a horror film that follows a creature unleashed in the tech corridors of Silicon Valley. The film will be the feature-length debut of director Krishna. He is known for his psychological thriller short film Padmavyuha which starred Jaaved Jaaferi and premiered at the International Indian Film Festival of Toronto. Both films are currently in pre-production.

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