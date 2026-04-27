National award winner Sudhanshu Saria to produce 2 films
What's the story
Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria (Ulajh), a recipient of the National Film Award, is set to produce two debut feature films under his banner Four Line Films. As per Variety, the projects are Mumbai social drama Pech and Silicon Valley creature-film Silverfish. The latter was among five projects showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) industry showcase.
Film details
'Pech' explores class and marginalization in Mumbai
Pech, written and directed by Kumar Chheda, is a young adult film that explores class and marginalization in Mumbai. The film made its industry debut at the Bangkok International Film Festival's Pitch Market where it won the jury prize. It has since piqued interest from international co-producers and sales agents with negotiations ongoing in multiple territories.
Film details
'Silverfish' set in Silicon Valley
Silverfish, co-written by Saria, is a horror film that follows a creature unleashed in the tech corridors of Silicon Valley. The film will be the feature-length debut of director Krishna. He is known for his psychological thriller short film Padmavyuha which starred Jaaved Jaaferi and premiered at the International Indian Film Festival of Toronto. Both films are currently in pre-production.
Filmmaker's statement
Here's what Saria said
Saria expressed his excitement about these projects, stating, "Three years ago, we started making a concerted effort at developing and sourcing talent that I could support with the kind of guidance and backing I wish I had had when I was starting out my own career." "Pech and Silverfish are the first of those projects...and their filmmakers represent the kind of bold, new voices whose stories I can't wait to watch for a long time to come."