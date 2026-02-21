Will 'Kohrra' return for S03? Creator Sudip Sharma reveals
What's the story
Sudip Sharma, the filmmaker behind the hit Netflix procedural thriller Kohrra, has revealed that he is currently focused on a new project and is not immediately considering the show's third season. Speaking to Variety India, he said, "Right now, I'm not even thinking about it." The second season of Kohrra was released on February 11 and received widespread acclaim.
New venture
Sharma's next project is drastically different from 'Kohrra'
Sharma also shared details about his upcoming project, which he described as "drastically different" from his previous work. He said, "I don't want to be boxed in one particular direction." When asked about the possibility of making a feel-good film, he confirmed that he is already working on a lighter one. "These are stories that naturally attracted me all this while, but right now I'm gravitating toward other kinds of stories as well."
Show's appeal
Earlier, Sharma spoke about what makes 'Kohrra' a hit
Earlier, during the promotions for Kohrra Season 2, Sharma spoke about why he thinks the show resonates with viewers. He emphasized the importance of well-developed characters in long-form storytelling. "I have a very strong faith in the salience of characters...The most important thing is characters who are interesting enough, layered enough."
Ongoing production
More on Sharma's upcoming project
Sharma is currently busy with a new project starring Barun Sobti, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Banerjee. The series is reportedly being made for Netflix, and the team is on a long schedule outside Mumbai that will run until the end of April. Notably, Sharma has previously helmed the hit Prime Video series, Paatal Lok.