'Ramayana': Suhail Nayyar joins Ranbir Kapoor starrer
What's the story
Suhail Nayyar, known for his roles in films and web series such as Single Papa, Nikita Roy, Hasmukh, and Udta Punjab, has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. He will play Sugriva, the righteous brother of Vali, reported Variety India. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutt, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.
Role details
Nayyar has already started filming for his part
In Ramayana, Nayyar's character Sugriva ascends the throne of Kishkindha after Lord Rama defeats Vali. He was one of the key warriors in Rama's army to rescue Sita from Ravana. A source told the outlet that Nayyar has already started filming for his part in the movie. The production team is reportedly working tirelessly to ensure a timely release for this highly anticipated project.
Release details
Film to be released in 2 parts
Ramayana is one of the costliest Hindi films ever made and will be released in two parts. The first part will hit theaters on Diwali 2026, while the second part will release a year later on Diwali 2027. The film is currently in production, with post-production work also underway simultaneously. Meanwhile, Kapoor is also busy filming Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.