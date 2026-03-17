'Ramayana': Suhail Nayyar joins Ranbir Kapoor starrer

In Ramayana, Nayyar's character Sugriva ascends the throne of Kishkindha after Lord Rama defeats Vali. He was one of the key warriors in Rama's army to rescue Sita from Ravana. A source told the outlet that Nayyar has already started filming for his part in the movie. The production team is reportedly working tirelessly to ensure a timely release for this highly anticipated project.

Release details

Film to be released in 2 parts

Ramayana is one of the costliest Hindi films ever made and will be released in two parts. The first part will hit theaters on Diwali 2026, while the second part will release a year later on Diwali 2027. The film is currently in production, with post-production work also underway simultaneously. Meanwhile, Kapoor is also busy filming Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.