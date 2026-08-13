'Ramayana': Suhail Nayyar reveals why Nitesh Tiwari cast him
What's the story
Suhail Nayyar, who has appeared in films like Udta Punjab and Saare Jahan Se Achha, will be seen as Vanar Raj Sugriva in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part Two. In an interview with Variety India, Nayyar spoke about the honor and responsibility of playing such a pivotal role. He revealed that it was his performance in Saare Jahan Se Achha that convinced Tiwari to cast him.
Casting details
'I'll always be indebted to him for giving me...'
Nayyar revealed that he got the call for the role from Mukesh Chhabra.
"I'll always be indebted to him for giving me the honor of playing Vanar Raj Sugriva," he said.
He also shared that Tiwari praised his performance in Saare Jahan Se Achha, which influenced his casting.
"On my first day on set, Nitesh sir told me that he had loved my performance in Saare Jahan Se Achha and that was one of the reasons."
Role insight
'There's very little I can reveal about the film...'
Nayyar said, "I genuinely believe some parts come to you through something larger than yourself."
"When a character has lived in people's consciousness for generations, you don't take that lightly."
"It feels like an honor, but it also comes with a greater responsibility. There's very little I can reveal about the film or the character right now."
Career plans
His upcoming projects and 'Ramayana: Part Two's global release
Nayyar has an exciting lineup of projects, including Udta Teer, Single Papa Season 2, Ramayana: Part Two, and Vir Das's Baara Number.
He said he was excited to explore different roles.
"I've always wanted to move between different worlds rather than be confined to one kind of part. It feels like a very exciting phase for me as an actor."
Ramayana: Part Two will release on Diwali 2027.