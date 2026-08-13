'Ramayana': Suhail Nayyar reveals why Nitesh Tiwari cast him

Nayyar revealed that he got the call for the role from Mukesh Chhabra.

"I'll always be indebted to him for giving me the honor of playing Vanar Raj Sugriva," he said.

He also shared that Tiwari praised his performance in Saare Jahan Se Achha, which influenced his casting.

"On my first day on set, Nitesh sir told me that he had loved my performance in Saare Jahan Se Achha and that was one of the reasons."