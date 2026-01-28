'Suits's Patrick J Adams welcomes 3rd child with Troian Bellisario

On November 4, Adams shared a photo of Bellisario with her baby bump and wrote a sweet message to their unborn child. He said, "We don't know your name yet. We don't know your gender." "What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you." The couple already has two daughters, Aurora and Elliot.

Birthday revelation

Bellisario's birthday post hinted at 3rd pregnancy

On November 3, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media. The announcement was particularly special as it also marked Pretty Little Liars alum's 40th birthday. In her birthday post, she wrote, "Here comes a new decade and a whole new human to go with it." The couple has been married since 2016, and they usually keep their children away from the limelight.