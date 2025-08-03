Sukumar-Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' follow-up officially shelved
Vijay Deverakonda shared that his much-talked-about project with director Sukumar got shelved because of clashing schedules and some other complications.
Sukumar, who loved Vijay's work in "Kingdom," had wanted to team up, but things just didn't line up this time.
Project was announced in 2021
The movie was first announced back in 2021, but delays started when Sukumar decided to turn "Pushpa" into a two-parter.
Eventually, the producer pulled out and the project quietly fizzled out—even though rumors kept popping up for a while.
Meanwhile, on other news fronts
Deverakonda was hoping for a comeback with this film, but instead found success with "Kingdom," which has crossed ₹70cr despite mixed reviews. Netflix is dropping it in the last week of August 2025.
Both stars are busy—Vijay's shooting with Rahul Sankrityan and Sukumar is working on a Ram Charan movie—but they've promised to try again in the future.