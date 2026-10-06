Sukumaran's 'Khalifa: The Ruler' hits Amazon Prime Video October 9
Entertainment
Heads up, action fans: < em>Khalifa: The Ruler, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is hitting Amazon Prime Video on October 9.
Directed by Vysakh, the film has already pulled in over ₹50 crore worldwide and features Sukumaran as Mambarakkal Aamir Ali in some seriously high-energy action scenes.
Mohanlal sequel announced after 14.5cr opening
The cast is stacked with stars like Mohanlal (as Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali) and Tovino Thomas in special roles.
It kicked off strong with a ₹14.5 crore opening day and plenty of crowd-pleasing moments, with writer Jinu V Abraham.
Plus, fans can look forward to a sequel led by Mohanlal, which was announced right after release.