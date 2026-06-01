Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur dies at 89

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, who lent her voice to numerous Bollywood hits such as Na Na Karte and Tumne Pukara, passed away on Sunday evening at her home in Lokhandwala. She was 89 years old and had been suffering from age-related health issues for some time. Her demise was confirmed by Mangala Khadilkar, author of the acclaimed Marathi biography Suman Sugandh.

Final moments Her last rites will be performed on Monday Khadilkar told PTI, "Suman ji passed away at around 8:00pm at her residence in Lokhandwala due to old age. She passed away peacefully." "For the last few days she was listening to her own songs." The singer is survived by her daughter, Charu. Her last rites will be performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai between 11:30am and 12:00pm on Monday.

Career highlights She rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s Kalyanpur rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s with her soulful voice. She was able to carve out a distinct identity for herself, even when compared to contemporary singers, such as Lata Mangeshkar. Some of her popular songs include Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se, Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye, and more. She was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

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