Sun Pictures releases 'One Sun One Moon' from 'Jailer 2'
Sun Pictures just dropped "One Sun One Moon," a new track from the highly anticipated film Jailer 2.
Composed by Anirudh, with vocals by Anirudh and MS Krsna, the song is a heartfelt nod to Rajinikanth's legendary status in Indian cinema.
The lyrics come from Heisenberg and Super Subu, and the movie hits theaters on October 15.
'Jailer 2' adds Suryah Balan Sethupathi
Jailer 2 brings back favorites like Ramya Krishnan (and maybe Mohanlal), while adding big names such as SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Vijay Sethupathi.
Nelson returns as director with the original creative team: Anirudh on music, R Nirmal editing, and Vijay Kartik Kannan behind the camera.
New additions include stunt choreographer Chethan D'Souza, while DRK Kiran remains on art direction, and Pallavi Singh plus Muthul Hafeez handling costumes.