'Nuisance Bear' to open All Living Things Environmental Film Festival
What's the story
The seventh edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) will kick off with the documentary Nuisance Bear on December 3, reported ANI. The film, directed by Jack Weisman, won the US Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2026. It delves into the intricate dynamics between polar bears, Indigenous communities, and human intervention in the Arctic.
Film screening
'Nuisance Bear' to set the tone for the festival
The documentary will be screened on the opening night of the festival, setting the tone for an edition that promises to deliver environmental storytelling and cinema from around the globe.
The film highlights the conflicts that arise when wildlife, human settlements, and conservation efforts intersect in the Arctic region.
Festival details
The festival will screen a total of 88 films
The seventh edition of ALT EFF will feature 88 films from various countries, with screenings planned across 41 locations in India.
The festival aims to bring stories centered on wildlife, climate change, sustainability, and conservation to a wider audience.
Kunal Khanna, Co-founder and Festival Director of ALT EFF, said, "Nuisance Bear is a fitting film to open this year's festival because it looks at the complex relationship between humans and the natural world."
Festival expansion
This edition will also feature cultural programming and immersive experiences
This year's edition will also see an expansion of its cultural programming with three major gala weekends in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.
The celebrations will include cinema, immersive experiences, art, music, and other cultural activities.
An internationally acclaimed jury panel comprising actor and activist Rajshri Deshpande and renowned casting director Dilip Shankar will also be a part of ALT EFF 2026.