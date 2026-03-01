Suniel Shetty defends Bollywood against drug abuse, MeToo allegations

Industry insights

There are good people in Bollywood: Shetty

Shetty said, "Be it an actor or a singer...they are always in the public domain. They have to face so many comments." "There are good people. I don't think there are no good people in Bollywood." "The thing is, there is always a narrative on Bollywood that, be it drugs or #MeToo, it is always in the news. That is not true." "TRP jab milti hain jab aap gaali dete ho it is something that extends to life."