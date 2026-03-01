Suniel Shetty defends Bollywood against drug abuse, MeToo allegations
Actor Suniel Shetty recently defended the Hindi film industry against allegations of drug abuse and sexual harassment. Speaking at the ABP News Ideas of India 2026 summit, he said that Bollywood is home to many good people who care about quality work. He added that negative "narratives" about the industry are often circulated because its members are always in the public eye.
Industry insights
There are good people in Bollywood: Shetty
Shetty said, "Be it an actor or a singer...they are always in the public domain. They have to face so many comments." "There are good people. I don't think there are no good people in Bollywood." "The thing is, there is always a narrative on Bollywood that, be it drugs or #MeToo, it is always in the news. That is not true." "TRP jab milti hain jab aap gaali dete ho it is something that extends to life."
Family values
Shetty's advice to son Ahan
Shetty also shared his advice to his son, actor Ahan Shetty. He emphasized the importance of being a good person before becoming a good actor. "Being a good person who is connected to their roots is more important and will take him far." Ahan was last seen in the war drama Border 2, which was released on January 23 and reportedly collected ₹327 crore net in India. The movie also features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.