Suniel Shetty reveals granddaughter's daily ritual with PM Modi's picture
What's the story
Actor Suniel Shetty recently revealed that his granddaughter, Evaarah, has a special ritual for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on the podcast Baatein Dil Se, the actor said she recognizes Modi and even "offers" him a make-believe laddoo every morning. This revelation comes amid Shetty's staunch support for the Prime Minister and his policies since he took office.
Granddaughter's ritual
'Ganpati ki murti ke paas jati hai...'
Shetty revealed that Evaarah has a special ritual for Modi. "Aap manoge nahi, meri poti 15 months ki hai... Har subah aati hai, ek Sai Baba ka book hai jismein Modi ji ki badi photo hai, use kholti hai Modi ji Modi ji bolti hai," he said. "Ganpati ki murti ke paas jati hai make believe laddoo lekar aati hai aur unko khilati hai."
Defense
'I love my country, I love that man'
Shetty defended Modi against criticism of "hypernationalism" under his rule, saying, "Agar aapko koi yaad dilata hai ki aapki history kya hai, aur aap kahan se aate ho aur aapki buniyaad, roots kya hai, toh kyun nahi?" "I have always said that I am a huge fan of his. I am not talking about a party. If a leader excites me, it excites me." "As much as I love my country, I love that man. There is something about him."