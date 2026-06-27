Suniel Shetty reveals granddaughter's daily ritual with PM Modi's picture

Defense

'I love my country, I love that man'

Shetty defended Modi against criticism of "hypernationalism" under his rule, saying, "Agar aapko koi yaad dilata hai ki aapki history kya hai, aur aap kahan se aate ho aur aapki buniyaad, roots kya hai, toh kyun nahi?" "I have always said that I am a huge fan of his. I am not talking about a party. If a leader excites me, it excites me." "As much as I love my country, I love that man. There is something about him."