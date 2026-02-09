Suniel Shetty might play gangster in 'Black Scorpion' series adaptation
What's the story
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is reportedly in talks to acquire the adaptation rights for Black Scorpion: To Hell and Back, a recent book on Mumbai's underworld. The book, authored by Vijay Shekhar, Raju Santhanam, and Calvin Joshua, chronicles the life of Shyam Kishore Garikapati. A source told Mid-Day that "Suniel thinks the story has the potential to be a thrilling web series." Shetty might also play the lead role of Garikapati in the series.
Actor's role
Shetty is intrigued by Garikapati's journey
Joshua confirmed the development, stating, "When Suniel Anna read the synopsis, he was fascinated by the arc. He decided to not only unveil the book but also pursue the rights to adapt it into a series." The story follows Garikapati's journey from being involved in gang wars with criminals like Dawood Ibrahim and Arun Gawli to his eventual reformation and success as a businessman after meeting top cop Kiran Bedi in Tihar Jail.
Author's perspective
Co-author speaks about Shetty's involvement
Shekhar, one of the co-authors, also spoke about Shetty's involvement. He said that the actor has been "a mentor" to him since they first met on the sets of Waqt Hamara Hai (1993). The book is a gripping account of Garikapati's life, detailing his descent into crime and eventual redemption. Meanwhile, Shetty's last big-screen release was Kesari Veer in 2025.