Sunil Pal says his jokes were cut from Kapil's show
What's the story
Veteran comedian Sunil Pal has voiced his dissatisfaction with his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a conversation with content creator Suraj Kumar, he said he felt "cornered and targeted" during the episode that aired on May 2. He alleged that his jokes were removed from the show to favor fellow guests, comedian Samay Raina and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia.
Allegations
'Netflix wanted to highlight Samay and Ranveer'
Pal alleged that Netflix wanted to promote Raina and Allahbadia, who he claimed are going through a "downfall." He said, "Eventually it's a Netflix show, and they thought their stars (Samay and Ranveer) are going through a downfall, so Netflix wanted to highlight them." "Now, how could they do that? By calling them on Kapil Sharma's show, to further put them in the limelight."
Surprise visit
Pal was unaware of Raina, Allahbadia's presence
Pal said he was invited to the show without knowing Raina and Allahbadia would also be there. "I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too," he said. "I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview."
Show edits
Stand-up act cut from the show
Pal revealed that his stand-up act was cut from the show. "I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalized it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there." "They even cut out the few jokes I cracked." He claimed that Raina and Allahbadia's abusive language and vulgar gestures were edited out of the episode as well.
Show criticism
'Even Archana was not laughing at that joke'
Pal took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh for their reactions during the show. He said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying, 'Too good, you are the next Kapil." "Even Archana was not laughing at that joke; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn't laugh, then I felt there was some planning."