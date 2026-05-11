Sunil Pal says his jokes were cut from Kapil's show

Veteran comedian Sunil Pal has voiced his dissatisfaction with his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a conversation with content creator Suraj Kumar, he said he felt "cornered and targeted" during the episode that aired on May 2. He alleged that his jokes were removed from the show to favor fellow guests, comedian Samay Raina and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia.

Allegations 'Netflix wanted to highlight Samay and Ranveer' Pal alleged that Netflix wanted to promote Raina and Allahbadia, who he claimed are going through a "downfall." He said, "Eventually it's a Netflix show, and they thought their stars (Samay and Ranveer) are going through a downfall, so Netflix wanted to highlight them." "Now, how could they do that? By calling them on Kapil Sharma's show, to further put them in the limelight."

Surprise visit Pal was unaware of Raina, Allahbadia's presence Pal said he was invited to the show without knowing Raina and Allahbadia would also be there. "I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too," he said. "I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview."

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Show edits Stand-up act cut from the show Pal revealed that his stand-up act was cut from the show. "I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalized it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there." "They even cut out the few jokes I cracked." He claimed that Raina and Allahbadia's abusive language and vulgar gestures were edited out of the episode as well.

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