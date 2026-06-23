Sunita, Tina Ahuja leave 'Maa Hai Na' amid family emergency

Emotional exit

'My mother hasn't been keeping well...'

Shetty Kundra said, "Today is a bittersweet day for our Maa Hai Na family." "I'd like to call Tina and Sunita forward. Unfortunately, they will not be able to continue their journey with us on the show...Would you like to tell us what happened?" Ahuja replied, "My mother hasn't been keeping well, and I share a very special bond with her." "In life, we may find replacements for many things, but there can never be a replacement for a mother."