Sunita, Tina Ahuja leave 'Maa Hai Na' amid family emergency
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja and her daughter, Tina Ahuja, recently left the reality show Maa Hai Na due to a family emergency. The decision was made after Ahuja's mother fell seriously ill. The duo thanked ZEE5 for the "beautiful experience" on their last day on set. Hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the show features celebrities and their mothers in fun tasks, kitchen-based challenges, and emotional conversations.
Emotional exit
'My mother hasn't been keeping well...'
Shetty Kundra said, "Today is a bittersweet day for our Maa Hai Na family." "I'd like to call Tina and Sunita forward. Unfortunately, they will not be able to continue their journey with us on the show...Would you like to tell us what happened?" Ahuja replied, "My mother hasn't been keeping well, and I share a very special bond with her." "In life, we may find replacements for many things, but there can never be a replacement for a mother."
Gratitude expressed
'One of the biggest gifts this journey has given me...'
Despite their early exit from the show, Ahuja expressed her gratitude for the experience. She said, "I would like to thank ZEE5 for giving us this beautiful experience." "One of the biggest gifts this journey has given me is the reassurance of how much Tina loves me." "Ever since she read that heartfelt letter to me, I have been incredibly happy." Despite the Ahuja family's exit, Maa Hai Na continues to stream new episodes every Friday on Hindi ZEE5.