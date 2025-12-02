Priya couldn't have given Karisma Kapoor's kids ₹1,900cr: Sunjay's mother

The legal battle over the estate of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur has taken a new turn. His mother Rani Kapur has accused his third wife, Priya Sachdev, of hiding his assets and moving money abroad. This comes after his and his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor 's children, Samaira and Kiaan, alleged that their stepmother forged his will. A matter surrounding the transfer of ₹1900cr also came up. The case is currently being heard in the Delhi High Court .

Legal arguments Rani's lawyer questioned fairness of the will Rani's lawyer also argued that Samaira and Kiaan didn't receive anything from his personal estate as they got ₹1,900cr worth of shares from the RK Trust. He said it wasn't for Kapur to bequeath anything from the trust, which is controlled by Rani as its settlor. "It is not for him (Sunjay) to bequeath (from the trust)...so this entire thing to say there's fairness in the will is wrong."

Legal proceedings Rani's lawyer alleged massive concealment of assets Earlier, Sachdev had told the court the kids weren't "left on the road," but given ₹1,900cr from the family trust. During a recent hearing, Rani's lawyer Vaibhav Gaggar also told the Delhi High Court that Sachdev had concealed the value of Kapur's assets. He pointed out that the industrialist's annual salary was ₹60cr and he owned luxury assets and a 6.5% stake in Sona Comstar worth around ₹650cr. However, Sachdev allegedly only disclosed ₹1.7cr in bank accounts in her submissions.