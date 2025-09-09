'Coal King': Anil Sharma plans action-drama with Sunny Deol 

Actor Sunny Deol and filmmaker Anil Sharma , who created history with their 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2, are reportedly in talks to collaborate on a new project. According to Pinkvilla, the duo recently discussed an action-drama titled Coal King. The film is set against the backdrop of the coal mafia and will see Deol in a never-before-seen avatar.

Project details Film set against backdrop of coal mafia A source told the portal, "Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol have been discussing several original ideas over the last 2 years - and the one which has excited both of them at this point of time is a larger-than-life drama set against the backdrop of Coal Mafia." "The script is written, and it is all work in progress on the dialogue draft at the moment."

Actor's commitments Deol currently juggling multiple projects Deol is currently juggling multiple projects. He is shooting for a Netflix original action film with Siddharth P Malhotra, followed by an action thriller backed by Excel Entertainment. He also has Border 2 and Lahore: 1947 lined up for release next year. Deol recently wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, too.