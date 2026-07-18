'Damini,' 'Ghatak,' 'Ghayal' to re-release ahead of 'Batwara 1947'

The re-release of Damini, Ghatak, and Ghayal is also a perfect lead-up to Batwara 1947, which reunites Deol and Santoshi after several years.

Produced in association with Aamir Khan Productions, the film is an adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamya E Nai.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, it tells a deeply emotional story about humanity, resilience, and hope.