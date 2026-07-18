'Damini,' 'Ghatak,' 'Ghayal' to re-release ahead of 'Batwara 1947'
What's the story
PVR INOX has announced a special theatrical run for three iconic films featuring the celebrated duo of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi: Damini, Ghatak, and Ghayal. The retrospective will kick off on July 24 with Damini, followed by Ghatak on July 31, and Ghayal on August 7. These screenings are a fitting tribute to the duo's unforgettable impact on Indian cinema and serve as a precursor to their upcoming film Batwara 1947.
Film highlights
Looking at the legacy of these films
The three movies helped launch Deol to superstardom.
Damini earned Santoshi a Filmfare Award for Best Director and Deol a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Ghayal, Santoshi's directorial debut, was one of the biggest hits of its time and won Deol a National Film Award Special Jury Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.
Upcoming film
Know more about 'Batwara 1947'
The re-release of Damini, Ghatak, and Ghayal is also a perfect lead-up to Batwara 1947, which reunites Deol and Santoshi after several years.
Produced in association with Aamir Khan Productions, the film is an adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamya E Nai.
Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, it tells a deeply emotional story about humanity, resilience, and hope.
Film details
Meet the cast of 'Batwara 1947'
Batwara 1947 sees Deol in the role of Sikander Mirza, with Preity Zinta making a theatrical comeback. The drama also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Deol.
It has been shot by Santosh Sivan and features music by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
The movie will be released in theaters on August 14.