Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' gets new title, release date
What's the story
Actor Sunny Deol's upcoming film, previously titled Lahore 1947, has been officially retitled as Batwara 1947. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the movie is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The announcement was made by Deol and the film team on Instagram, along with a motion poster of the project. It also revealed that Batwara 1947 will be released on August 14 this year.
Announcement details
Film set to star Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and more
Deol shared the motion poster on Instagram with the caption: "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage." It captures the deep emotional struggle through the violence of the Partition. The film will also star Preity Zinta, who is making her acting comeback, alongside Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Deol's son, Karan Deol.
Title change
Here's why the title was changed
The title was changed from Lahore 1947 to Batwara 1947, reportedly because Khan didn't want to name it the former. However, the rights to the title Batwara belonged to late producer Salim Akhtar, and Khan convinced his family to part with it, reported Bollywood Hungama. Meanwhile, Deol was last seen in Border 2, a sequel to the hit 1997 film Border.