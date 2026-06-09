'Batwara 1947' will release on August 14

Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' gets new title, release date

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:24 pm Jun 09, 202602:24 pm

What's the story

Actor Sunny Deol's upcoming film, previously titled Lahore 1947, has been officially retitled as Batwara 1947. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the movie is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The announcement was made by Deol and the film team on Instagram, along with a motion poster of the project. It also revealed that Batwara 1947 will be released on August 14 this year.