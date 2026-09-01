'Ramayana Part I' ending may have been revealed
What's the story
The first part of the much-anticipated film Ramayana is set to release on Diwali 2026. The trailer, released on July 30, was met with an overwhelming response and offered glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, and Vivek Oberoi. However, one major cast member was missing from this lineup: Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. And he might tie the first and the second films together.
Role reveal
Deol will appear at the end of 'Ramayana Part 1'
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Deol will only appear in the last part of Ramayana Part 1.
A source said, "Sunny Deol appears in Ramayana Part 1 only toward the very end. In fact, the film concludes with his appearance."
They added that this could either be the last scene before the credits roll or a mid-credit/post-credit sequence.
Climax strategy
Makers are aiming for a 'Baahubali-like' moment
The source further revealed that the intention behind this strategy is to leave the audience on a high note, similar to the ending of Baahubali's first part.
"The 'Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?' moment created tremendous curiosity and considerably amplified the excitement for the second film."
"Similarly, the makers of Ramayana are hoping that the introduction of Lord Hanuman at the end of Part 1 will create a frenzy in cinemas and leave audiences eagerly waiting for the sequel."
Footage preview
Screening at CinemaCon teased Deol as Lord Hanuman
A select few were treated to a sneak peek of Deol as Lord Hanuman during an exclusive screening of Ramayana footage at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, USA, back in April.
An industry insider said, "Sunny is seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The makers have made the right decision by keeping his look and appearance under wraps. It is something that audiences should experience in all its glory on the big screen."
Ramayana Part 2 releases on Diwali 2027.