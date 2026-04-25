LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Sunny Deol's film with Excel 'could redefine his big-screen presence'
Sunny Deol's film with Excel 'could redefine his big-screen presence'
Details about the film are currently under wraps

Sunny Deol's film with Excel 'could redefine his big-screen presence'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 25, 2026
02:31 pm
What's the story

Sunny Deol is joining hands with Excel Entertainment for a new film. Although the production house has not revealed any details about the venture, insiders suggest it will be a "high-concept project" with an ambitious scale and strong backing. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the development, "Sunny Deol is gearing up for a massive, high-concept project with Excel Entertainment that could redefine his big-screen presence."

Project details

Film likely to become one of Deol's most impactful ventures

The source further added, "While the makers are keeping details tightly under wraps, insiders hint at an ambitious scale and powerful backing already in motion." "The film has the potential to become one of his most impactful and talked-about ventures yet." However, no information about the genre, storyline, or supporting cast has been disclosed yet.

Recent project

Deol's recent project

Deol was recently seen in Border 2, which was directed by Anurag Singh. It served as a sequel to the 1997 classic Border. Alongside Deol, part 2 also featured Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana, among others. As per Sacnilk, the film earned ₹450.19 crore worldwide.

Advertisement