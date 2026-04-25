Sunny Deol's film with Excel 'could redefine his big-screen presence'
What's the story
Sunny Deol is joining hands with Excel Entertainment for a new film. Although the production house has not revealed any details about the venture, insiders suggest it will be a "high-concept project" with an ambitious scale and strong backing. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the development, "Sunny Deol is gearing up for a massive, high-concept project with Excel Entertainment that could redefine his big-screen presence."
Project details
Film likely to become one of Deol's most impactful ventures
The source further added, "While the makers are keeping details tightly under wraps, insiders hint at an ambitious scale and powerful backing already in motion." "The film has the potential to become one of his most impactful and talked-about ventures yet." However, no information about the genre, storyline, or supporting cast has been disclosed yet.
Recent project
Deol's recent project
Deol was recently seen in Border 2, which was directed by Anurag Singh. It served as a sequel to the 1997 classic Border. Alongside Deol, part 2 also featured Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana, among others. As per Sacnilk, the film earned ₹450.19 crore worldwide.