'Soorya': Sunny Deol's 'Joseph' remake to release next year

After a three-year hiatus, Sunny Deol has finally resumed filming for Soorya, the official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam film Joseph (2018). The climax sequences are currently being shot in Mumbai under the direction of M Padmakumar, reported Mid-Day. Earlier, in 2022, major portions of this thriller were filmed before Deol moved on to other projects. Now, he has returned to complete the final leg of production. The movie will release early next year.

Action-packed climax Shooting intense hand-to-hand combat sequences The climax of Soorya is being shot at the Golden Tobacco Factory in Vile Parle, Mumbai. A recreated hospital set has been constructed for the shoot, where a raw hand-to-hand combat sequence is being filmed. This scene features Deol along with Ravi Kishan and Manish Wadhwa, under the direction of action director Ravi Varma. The sequence is expected to be a highlight of the film, with over 350 crew members working on it.

Producer's statement Deol's character will remind audience of 'Damini' Producer Deepak Mukut told the outlet, "In the film, Sunny has to fight a case. So he is back to his Damini [1993] avatar, doing lots of action and mouthing dramatic dialogues as he seeks justice." "This leg will be filmed on a set in Naigaon, perhaps." "After [the final schedule], we will begin post-production. We may release a teaser and trailer this year as we plan to release Soorya in early 2026."