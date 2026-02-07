Sunny teams up with 'Kill' director for new film: Report
What's the story
Veteran actor Sunny Deol, who recently delivered a blockbuster with Border 2, is reportedly set to join hands with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for an upcoming action thriller. The yet-untitled project is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026, reported Pinkvilla. "It's a big-scale action film, packed with massy moments and whistle-worthy sequences," said a source close to the development.
New avatar
Deol to be seen in a new avatar
The source added, "The narrative is rooted, raw, and real, and audiences will get to see Sunny Deol in a completely new avatar." Insiders also suggest that Deol is excited about this new venture under Bhat's direction. The film will be produced by a leading South Indian studio in association with a prominent Hindi producer.
Star power
Deol's recent success and its impact on upcoming project
At 68, Deol continues to rule the box office with his successful films. He recently delivered a massive hit with Border 2, which has raked in over ₹280 crore at the box office so far, per Sacnilk. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Mona Singh, among others. Deol's upcoming projects include Lahore 1947, Ikka, and Ramayana, among others.