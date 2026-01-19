Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' is already a hot ticket

Outpacing rivals and carrying on a legacy

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 sold over 8,200 tickets in its first pre-sale phase—easily beating Salman Khan's Sikandar at this stage.

While it hasn't reached last year's War 2 record, it still sets a strong pace for new releases.

It aims to keep the war drama legacy alive and maybe even set some new box office records.