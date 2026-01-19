Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' is already a hot ticket
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is already turning heads with its advance bookings.
With the movie hitting theaters January 23, fans have jumped on tickets since full-scale bookings opened January 19, after a limited pre-sale began the day before—signaling a big opening weekend ahead.
Outpacing rivals and carrying on a legacy
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 sold over 8,200 tickets in its first pre-sale phase—easily beating Salman Khan's Sikandar at this stage.
While it hasn't reached last year's War 2 record, it still sets a strong pace for new releases.
It aims to keep the war drama legacy alive and maybe even set some new box office records.