'Border 2': Sunny Deol's war drama enters ₹300cr club!

The war drama Border 2 has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office on its third Saturday. The film has now entered the top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films in India, despite a significant drop in earnings during its second and third weeks of release. It stars Sunny Deol , Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan , and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Earnings decline 'Border 2' earnings continue to fluctuate Border 2 had a strong start on the Republic Day weekend, earning ₹295cr net in India during its first two weeks, reported Hindustan Times. However, its collections saw a significant drop in the third week, with daily earnings falling below ₹3cr by the third weekend. Despite this decline, it managed to earn ₹3.75cr net on Saturday, pushing its domestic total to ₹301cr after 16 days of release.

Upcoming challenge Competition from 'O' Romeo' could hinder further growth The film will soon face stiff competition from Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo, which is set to hit theaters on February 13. The movie will occupy most of the screens across India, making it difficult for the Anurag Singh directorial to maintain its momentum. However, Border 2 is still expected to add ₹15-20cr to its total in India, taking its final collection to around ₹325cr. It was reportedly made on a budget of ₹275cr.

Advertisement

Record-breaking performance 'Border 2' performance compared to other hits During its second week, Border 2 steadily climbed up the list of highest-grossing Hindi films in India, surpassing Krrish 3, Brahmastra, Singham Again, and Kabir Singh. By Saturday, it also surpassed all-time blockbusters like Dhoom 3 (₹290cr) and Sultan (₹300cr), according to HT's report. The film is now eyeing to beat the lifetime collections of Padmaavat (₹303cr) on Sunday before targeting War (₹318cr) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹320cr).

Advertisement