'Super Mario Galaxy' earns $130.9 million over Easter weekend
Entertainment
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie just scored a huge win at the box office, pulling in $130.9 million over Easter weekend.
This animated adventure, inspired by the Nintendo game, follows Mario and Luigi as they race through space to save Princess Rosalina.
The film features big names like Chris Pratt and Jack Black lending their voices.
'Project Hail Mary' 2nd with $30.7 million
Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling as an astronaut on a mission to save Earth, landed in second with $30.7 million.
Romantic comedy The Drama (with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson) took third at $14.4 million.
Disney/Pixar's Hoppers came fourth ($5.8 million), and Reminders of Him rounded out the top five with $2.2 million, making it a busy weekend for all kinds of movies!