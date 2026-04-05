'Super Mario Galaxy' earns $130.9 million over Easter weekend

'Project Hail Mary' 2nd with $30.7 million

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling as an astronaut on a mission to save Earth, landed in second with $30.7 million.

Romantic comedy The Drama (with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson) took third at $14.4 million.

Disney/Pixar's Hoppers came fourth ($5.8 million), and Reminders of Him rounded out the top five with $2.2 million, making it a busy weekend for all kinds of movies!