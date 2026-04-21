'Super Troopers 3' opens in US theaters August 7, 2026
Entertainment
Get ready for more wild highway antics: Super Troopers 3 lands in US theaters on August 7, 2026, eight years after the last film.
It's being released by Searchlight Pictures and will share its opening weekend with The Ice Cream Man and Fall 2.
Chandrashekhar returns, troopers tackle drug case
Director Jay Chandrashekhar returns as Senior Trooper Ramathorn, joined by familiar faces like Kevin Heffernan, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske, and Brian Cox.
This time, the story kicks off with Trooper Farva getting engaged to Thorny's sister, though there's more going on beneath the surface as the crew tackles a new drug case.