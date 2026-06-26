'Supergirl': Director calls Kara a 'complicated, flawed' hero
What's the story
As the DC Universe gets ready to embark on a new journey with Supergirl, director Craig Gillespie is taking a different approach. He sees the iconic superhero as a flawed and emotionally complex person rather than an infallible symbol of strength. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gillespie said that one of the most exciting parts about this film was being able to show a female superhero who is complicated and not perfect.
Female superhero
'She's not sexualized': Gillespie on why he loves Supergirl
Gillespie said, "One of the things that excited me about this film is that you don't get to see a lot of really complicated, flawed female superheroes." "They tend to be put on a pedestal." He added, "She's not sexualized. That's another thing that's happened a lot in the comic-book world." "To be able to have her be who she is and unapologetic about it, and to take that at face value, I love that that's her role in this."
Story appeal
'When I saw that in the script, I couldn't...'
Gillespie was attracted to Supergirl because of its unique script that breaks traditional superhero storytelling norms. He said, "To have a superhero character that is this complex, that's dealing with so much trauma, that's running away from her responsibilities, and to be able to do it with humor, when I saw that in the script, I couldn't wait to make this film."
Casting decision
'Milly Alcock was already cast for this film'
Gillespie was relieved to have Milly Alcock play Kara Zor-El. He said, "Milly was already cast for this film, which is amazing. It's a very rare thing as a director not to get to cast your lead." "But I was so familiar with her work and so excited that she was that person." "To find an actor that can do humour and drama, strike that balance...I knew we were going to be able to make something really, really different."
Director's approach
'I try and make something that emotionally resonates...'
Despite the pressure that comes with a big comic-book franchise, Gillespie is focused on telling an emotional story. He said, "I try and make something that emotionally resonates, that we can connect to just as human beings." "I've got to be invested in the character, what she's going through, and then try and create something that I'd be excited to see." Meanwhile, Supergirl was released in theaters on Friday.