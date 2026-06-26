'Supergirl': Director calls Kara a 'complicated, flawed' hero

Female superhero

'She's not sexualized': Gillespie on why he loves Supergirl

Gillespie said, "One of the things that excited me about this film is that you don't get to see a lot of really complicated, flawed female superheroes." "They tend to be put on a pedestal." He added, "She's not sexualized. That's another thing that's happened a lot in the comic-book world." "To be able to have her be who she is and unapologetic about it, and to take that at face value, I love that that's her role in this."