'Supergirl' is underperforming at the box office

Warner Bros.'s 'Supergirl' looking at massive $100M loss

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:54 pm Jun 30, 202612:54 pm

What's the story

The Warner Bros. and DC Studios film Supergirl is projected to incur a loss of $100 million during its theatrical run, as per Variety. The movie, which stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl and was released on June 26, has been underperforming at the box office. Despite a production budget of $170 million and an additional $120 million spent on marketing, the film only earned $37.1 million in the US and $62.6 million globally in its opening weekend.