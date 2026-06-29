'Toy Story 5' tops box office charts, 'Supergirl' sinks

Unexpected success

'Obsession's continued success

Meanwhile, the small-budget horror Obsession has been performing surprisingly well. In its seventh weekend of release, it secured third place with $9.8 million, bringing its US total to $233.9 million for Focus Features and $108.9 million internationally. With a worldwide gross of over $370 million, it is set to surpass Sinners as the highest-grossing live-action original film of the 2020s and has dethroned The Exorcist as the sixth highest-grossing horror movie of all time in North America.