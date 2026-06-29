'Toy Story 5' tops box office charts, 'Supergirl' sinks
What's the story
Pixar's Toy Story 5 has retained its top position at the North American box office, raking in $70 million in domestic ticket sales and an additional $89.1 million overseas. The film's global earnings have now reached a staggering $585 million within just two weeks of its release, making it one of the year's biggest hits. On the other hand, Warner Bros.'s Supergirl underperformed with a mere $38 million debut in US-Canada theaters.
Underperformance
'Supergirl's dismal performance
Despite its $170 million production cost, Supergirl's worldwide debut was a disappointing $68 million. The film is the second major release from James Gunn and Peter Safran, who took over DC Studios in late 2022. Their first release, Superman (2025), grossed $618 million globally. However, Supergirl has received poor reviews (56% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a "B-" CinemaScore from audiences.
Unexpected success
'Obsession's continued success
Meanwhile, the small-budget horror Obsession has been performing surprisingly well. In its seventh weekend of release, it secured third place with $9.8 million, bringing its US total to $233.9 million for Focus Features and $108.9 million internationally. With a worldwide gross of over $370 million, it is set to surpass Sinners as the highest-grossing live-action original film of the 2020s and has dethroned The Exorcist as the sixth highest-grossing horror movie of all time in North America.
New release
'Jackass' sequel falls flat
Paramount Pictures's Jackass: Best and Last was the other new wide release of the weekend. The latest stunt compilation from Johnny Knoxville opened with $8.4 million from 2,855 North American theaters but underperformed internationally with just $1.9 million from 19 markets for a total global debut of $10.3 million. Despite being a good result considering its $10 million budget, it pales in comparison to 2022's Jackass Forever which opened with $23 million before grossing $80 million globally.