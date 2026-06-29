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'Toy Story 5' tops box office charts, 'Supergirl' sinks
'Toy Story 5' is destroying the superhero flick

'Toy Story 5' tops box office charts, 'Supergirl' sinks

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 29, 2026
11:27 am
What's the story

Pixar's Toy Story 5 has retained its top position at the North American box office, raking in $70 million in domestic ticket sales and an additional $89.1 million overseas. The film's global earnings have now reached a staggering $585 million within just two weeks of its release, making it one of the year's biggest hits. On the other hand, Warner Bros.'s Supergirl underperformed with a mere $38 million debut in US-Canada theaters.

Underperformance

'Supergirl's dismal performance

Despite its $170 million production cost, Supergirl's worldwide debut was a disappointing $68 million. The film is the second major release from James Gunn and Peter Safran, who took over DC Studios in late 2022. Their first release, Superman (2025), grossed $618 million globally. However, Supergirl has received poor reviews (56% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a "B-" CinemaScore from audiences.

Unexpected success

'Obsession's continued success

Meanwhile, the small-budget horror Obsession has been performing surprisingly well. In its seventh weekend of release, it secured third place with $9.8 million, bringing its US total to $233.9 million for Focus Features and $108.9 million internationally. With a worldwide gross of over $370 million, it is set to surpass Sinners as the highest-grossing live-action original film of the 2020s and has dethroned The Exorcist as the sixth highest-grossing horror movie of all time in North America.

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New release

'Jackass' sequel falls flat

Paramount Pictures's Jackass: Best and Last was the other new wide release of the weekend. The latest stunt compilation from Johnny Knoxville opened with $8.4 million from 2,855 North American theaters but underperformed internationally with just $1.9 million from 19 markets for a total global debut of $10.3 million. Despite being a good result considering its $10 million budget, it pales in comparison to 2022's Jackass Forever which opened with $23 million before grossing $80 million globally.

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